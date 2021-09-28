LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After calling games for a staggering six decades, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that the team’s legendary Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire following next season.
The Dodgers said that the 85-year-old Jarrin will retire after the 2022 season, which will mark his 64th with the organization. He began calling games in Spanish in 1959.
"I'm grateful to the Dodgers, the best organization in baseball, for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years," Jarrín said in a statement through the team. "As much as I'll miss my 'baseball family' at Dodger Stadium and across the country, I'm looking forward to spending more time with my sons Jorge and Mauricio and my grandchildren and nurturing my love of travel."
Jarrin was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Dodgers Rig of Honor in 2018. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He has called three perfect games and 22 no-hitters in his illustrious career.