INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — BTS is coming back to Southern California with a quartet of shows at SoFi Stadium.
The band announced on Tuesday they would play four shows at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 1 and 2. The live shows will follow the band's live-streaming concert "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage" scheduled for Oct. 24.
The Inglewood concerts will be the first time BTS will reunite with its legion of fans, called the ARMY, since the 2019 BTS World Tour, which made a stop at Staples Center. BTS was scheduled to come back to California last year with its "Map of the Soul" tour, but it was put on hold due to the global pandemic. The band says that fans who bought tickets to a "Map of the Soul" tour date will be first in line to get presale tickets.
Registration to buy presale tickets for the new dates starts Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.
The in-person concert will adhere to Los Angeles County Department of Health guidelines, which require proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event and face masks, regardless of vaccination status.