CULVER CITY (CBSLA) â€” A preview was held Tuesday of a new exhibition showcasing one of the world’s most famous street artists.
"Banksy: Genius or Vandal" will feature more than 80 original Banksy paintings, sculptures, installations and photos.
Fans can also enter a 360-degree multimedia room and virtual reality experience.
The show was set to open Tuesday but was temporarily put on hold. According to a spokesperson, one of the works is tied up in customs.
The exhibit is now set to open in early October.