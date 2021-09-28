RIALTO (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Kolb Middle School in Rialto after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack.
Police were called to Kolb Middle School, 2351 N. Spruce Ave., on Monday after being notified of a student with a loaded handgun on campus. Officers who arrived and made contact with the student found the loaded handgun in the student's backpack, according to Rialto police.
The student was taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall on charges of possessing a firearm in a gun-free school zone and possession of a concealed firearm.
No further information was released about the student.
An investigation continues into the incident. Anyone with information can contact Rialto police investigations Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632.