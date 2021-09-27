LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female driver was killed after appearing to pass out at the wheel and collide with a semi-truck in Van Nuys early Monday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Odessa Avenue at 2:13 a.m.READ MORE: Los Angeles County Gas Prices Hit New 2021 High
According to Los Angeles police, a woman in her 20s fell asleep or passed out while driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Victory Boulevard, drifted and rear-ended a big-rig truck.READ MORE: Hart High School Investigating Threat Scrawled In Campus Restroom
She died at the scene. She was not immediately identified. The driver of the big-rig was not hurt.
Officers found an open container of alcohol in her Prius, police said. Its unclear if alcohol contributed to the wreck.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Ricardo Ramirez Shot To Death On Compton Street
The intersection was shut down for several hours while police investigated.