CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Investigation, Long Beach, Shooting

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach Police Department units are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and East Spring Street, though it’s unclear what agency was involved, according to a department representative.

LBPD added they were not the agency involved in the shooting.

READ MORE: Some Calif. Residents Face Losing Fire Protection Insurance After Moratorium Protecting Them Expired

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday near Millikan High School in Long Beach.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to CBSLA reporter Desmond Shaw.

MORE NEWS: Local Unhoused Man Creates Wall Of Bicycles In Koreatown

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)