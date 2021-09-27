LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach Police Department units are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and East Spring Street, though it’s unclear what agency was involved, according to a department representative.
LBPD added they were not the agency involved in the shooting.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday near Millikan High School in Long Beach.
One person was shot and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to CBSLA reporter Desmond Shaw.
🚨 #LBAlert: LBPD is at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Spring and Pablo Verde assisting another agency. #LBPD was not involved in the shooting incident and our Department is assisting with the investigation.
More to follow.
