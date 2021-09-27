SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a threat against Hart High School in Santa Clarita that was written inside a campus restroom.
In an email to parents over the weekend, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont said that the threat was discovered Friday afternoon.
The threat specifically mentioned the date of Sept. 29, which is a Wednesday. The exact nature of the threat was not disclosed.
The school will remain open this week, d’Autremont said, but with extra security.
“Our local law enforcement has notified, and in an abundance of caution, they have arranged for an expanded presence in the area tomorrow and throughout the week,” d’Autremont wrote.
Earlier this month, four Hart High students were arrested after bringing a handgun to campus. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the school on an anonymous tip, where they found one student with a semiautomatic handgun, and a second student with ammunition. Two boys and two girls under the age of 18 were arrested. Three were cited for being in possession of a firearm on a school campus, and the fourth was arrested for graffiti vandalism as well as being a minor in possession not on campus.
It is unclear if that incident is related to the threatening note.
On Nov. 14, 2019, two students were killed and three of their classmates wounded when a fellow 16-year-old student opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.