RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Riverside woman spent just seven days in jail after being sentenced for a death that happened when she was driving under the influence, and now the victim’s family said the criminal justice system failed them.

Eduardo Gutierrez was riding his motorcycle on the 60 Freeway in Riverside just over a year ago when he was hit and killed by a car.

The driver, Cecilia Martinez, 33, pled guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter in the case.

Officials said a visiting judge sentenced Martinez to a year in custody and five years probation. However, jail records indicate she was released from jail just seven days after being sentenced and is now on house arrest.

“The whole point of the justice system is to show that if you commit a crime, there will be consequences,” said Jordan Figueroa, the victim’s daughter. “How is this showing that you shouldn’t drink and drive? If anything, it’s telling people it’s not that bad.”

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said they opposed the judge’s decision in the case.

The Gutierrez family is now on a mission to mandate stricter sentences for DUI fatalities and is asking the public to sign their online petition calling for change.

