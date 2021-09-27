LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Have some difficult news to share… pic.twitter.com/6aOIIVJ7X9
— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 27, 2021
“I’ve been feeling progressively worse but the PCR test just came back and it came back positive and I just feel so bad.”
Burke, who is fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, said she feels so bad for her dance partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and that she feels like she is letting him down.
“It’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday and the show is tomorrow,” Burke said while wiping tears away.
