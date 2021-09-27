COMPTON (CBSLA) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Compton late Friday night as a 16-year-old boy.
Ricard Trujillo Ramirez of Lomita was shot and killed on a Compton street, the Los Angeles County County coroner’s office reported Monday.
At 11:50 p.m. Friday, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 900 block of East Pine Street, near North Locust Avenue, on an assault with a deadly weapon call. They arrived to find Ramirez lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, the sheriff’s department said.
He died at the scene.
There was no word on a motive. It’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related. There was also no suspect information.
Anyone with information on the case should call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
