LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Disney-owned Marvel has filed lawsuits in Los Angeles seeking to keep the rights to Avengers characters from copyright termination.
The complaints come against the heirs of some late comic book greats like Stan Lee.
If Marvel loses, the media giant would have to share ownership of characters like Iron Man, Thor and Spider Man, said to be worth billions.
Disney, which is no stranger to intellectual property fights, spent 18 years battling a rights infringement in a case involving Winnie the Pooh and ultimately won.
In fact, Disney pushed so hard for an extension of copyright terms that the law was called the Mickey Mouse Protection Act.