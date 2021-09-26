Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

MURALIST ROBERT VARGAS

Fifth-generation Boyle Heights native, Robert Vargas is proud of his Angeleno roots and the impact he’s made here, but his reach expands farther than the Southland. From London to Australia and places in between, Vargas’ murals don city buildings offering a mirror to each community and the people who represent it. His live painting sessions DTLA and at special events draw massive, captivated crowds watching as his hand frantically draws the essence of his subject in under thirty minutes. The finished piece draws smiles, hugs, and at times, heartfelt tears.

This September, Vargas was given a proclamation by the City of Los Angeles for “Robert Vargas Day” every September 8th. His wish is for his community and city to pay it forward to the youth and their arts education.

Follow Vargas on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therobertvargas/

BEST-SELLING AUTHOR MARÍA AMPARO ESCANDÓN

María Amparo Escandón was born in Mexico City but has lived in LA for the better part of four decades, loving the creativity and diversity of the city. Before putting pen to paper, Escandón founded Acento Advertising Agency recognizing the missing representation in the Latin community of Los Angeles. In 1999, she wrote her first novel and was off and running as a best-selling author. With her latest novel (released this month), LA Weather has already received critical acclaim – Harper’s Bazaar named it one of the best books of 2021, hit the NY Times best-selling list and was added to Reese’s Hello Sunshine Book Club picks. To learn more about Escandón, visit http://www.mariaescandon.com/

About L.A. Weather:

For readers of All Adults Here and The Most Fun We Ever Had, L.A. WEATHER is a fast-paced, quick-witted, deliciously soapy story about a family in crisis and the ties that bind us together, whether we want them to or not. Set over the course of a tumultuous calendar year—during which secrets emerge, betrayals come to light, and wildfires threaten the drought-plagued city—this irresistible page-turner follows the Alvarados as they decide whether they’re going to stick together…or burn it all down.

YXTA COCINA MEXICANA

Owned by LA native Jesse Gomez in partnership with Chef Jose Acevdo, Yxta Cocina Mexicana has been serving up fine Mexican food for over a decade. Gomez grew up in the restaurant business – his grandparents were the owners of El Arco Iris in Highland Park which opened in 1964, and the family has been in the restaurant business ever since. Growing up in Guanajuato, Mexico, Chef Acevedo employs traditional Mexican influences along with his passion for seafood recalling memories of fishing in Mexico and cooking right on the beach. Gomez and Acevedo are in partnership with numerous other restaurants. To learn more, visit https://www.cocinasycalaveras.com/partners