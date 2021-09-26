COVINA HILLS (CBSLA) — A funeral was expected to be held Sunday for Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola at Forest Lawn Covina Hills.
On Tuesday, Merola's remains were carried in a procession from Ontario International Airport through the streets of his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga.
The Marine was among thirteen U.S. servicemembers killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.
Two other Southland Marines also died in the attack.
The public funeral will happen at 2:30 p.m., followed by a private burial service.