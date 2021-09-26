PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A deadly multi-vehicle traffic collision involving an apartment building had the 10400 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near Van Nuys Boulevard, closed off Sunday night in Pacoima.

A maroon Dodge Charger and a white Toyota pickup truck collided, causing the Charger to run head-on into an apartment’s exterior cinderblock wall, which threw debris into an apartment window and the building itself.

An adult male and four juvenile passengers were in the Charger, two of whom were extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. All of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital where two of the kids are in stable condition, though one has a broken bone, and the driver and another juvenile are in unknown condition.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck was declared dead at the scene.

An 11-year-old child asleep in the apartment closest to the collision suffered a cut hand after flew threw the window after impact.

While it’s not clear what exactly caused the accident, neighbors say that drivers are constantly speeding along this stretch of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

“This street is known for speeding,” said a neighbor, Oscar Lespron. “If you look at the car and you see all…I mean, I know for a fact they probably weren’t coming, you know, slow. You’ll have speeders going through here, you know, that’s what sets my alarm off on my truck. They’re just going back and forth and all that.”

Witnesses said they were initially worried that the Charger had gone through the wall of the apartment building, but after a safety inspection, the unit appears to be stable.