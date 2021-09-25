Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
Princess Cruises launched their first cruise ship since the pandemic began out of the Port of LA Saturday going to Cabo San Lucas. Passengers had to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. It comes five weeks after Carnival launched their first ship since the pandemic out of Long Beach.
The iPhone 13 is now on sale. The new model is supposed to have a more sophisticated camera, longer battery life, and 5G. There are four sizes and four colors available, including a new color called sierra blue. The smallest version will set you back about $700.
The Food And Drug Administration approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday. This round is recommended for those age 65 and older or with underlying medical conditions. The FDA recommends getting one six months after full vaccination.