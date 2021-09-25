BURBANK (CBSLA) – This weekend marks the first opportunity that eligible adults have access to a third Pfizer COVID-19 shot.
Experts say what's important to know, aside from who is eligible, is that those seeking the booster shot must have originally received the Pfizer series of the vaccine.
Eligible adults include those 65 and older, as well as those 18-64 with underlying conditions and frontline workers.
A local emergency physician, Dr. Angeulique Campen, from Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, said it's important to understand that the booster shot does not mean that the vaccine is failing. As the name suggests, the third dose is giving the immune system a boost.
“It’s going to improve what’s called your B-cell immune response, which helps you fight infection more quickly,” Dr. Campen said.
For people trying to figure out if they’re in one of the high-risk categories or not, Campen suggests having a conversation with their doctor.
People who received either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not get the Pfizer booster, but both pharmaceutical companies in the process of having their booster shots approved.