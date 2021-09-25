MONROVIA (CBSLA) – The sheriff’s bomb squad is at the Monrovia L Train (Gold Line) platform at 1675 S. Primrose Ave., where a train with a “suspicious item” is
stopped, Sheriff’s Transit Services spokesman Ramon Montenegro says.
The station is evacuated and trains are stopping at the Duarte Station on the east and Arcadia Station on the west, he says.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
* * * POLICE ACTIVITY * * *
* * * AVOID THE AREA * * *
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is handling a bomb threat on the Monrovia Gold Line train platform. Please refer any questions to the LASD Temple City Station at (626) 285-7171.
— Monrovia Police (@MonroviaPolice) September 26, 2021