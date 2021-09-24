LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, so today is the last day employees have to get a first shot of a two-dose vaccine to make that deadline.
The Los Angeles Unified School District mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees last month. But even if vaccinated, all employees and students must still undergo weekly tests.
Vaccine clinics at six LAUSD offices were open through 5 p.m. to accommodate procrastinating employees.
LAUSD, the second-largest school district in the nation, implemented more stringent requirements of students and employees in order to safely reopen this fall. All students and staff were required to get a baseline test before the school year began, and weekly testing and daily health checks are required to get on campus. Eligible students will also be required to be vaccinated in order to return to in-person classes after the winter break.