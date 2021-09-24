CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Inland Empire, KCAL 9, LA Weather, Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Thunderstorms hit the Inland Empire Friday, bringing heavy rain, some flooding, and lightning that ignited at least one palm tree in Palm Springs.

The National Weather Service tracked dozens of lightning strikes Thursday in Riverside and San Diego Counties. Fortunately, they mostly struck the desert slopes of the mountains and did not ignite any wildfires.

READ MORE: Today Is Last Day For LAUSD Employees To Get First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Before Oct. 15 Deadline

READ MORE: Crews Working To Contain Brush Fire Burning In Whittier Narrows Area

Dry lightning is a major concern across the state due to severe drought conditions. The Windy Fire, which is burning in the Sequoia National Forest and is threatening the ancient and iconic trees, was ignited by lightning on Sept. 9. The fire is just 6% contained, and is contributing to the smoke that is blanketing Southern California.

MORE NEWS: Air Quality Advisory In Effect Through Friday Afternoon Due To Smoke From Central, Northern Calif. Wildfires

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening across southern mountain areas that could make their way into the eastern San Gabriels and the Antelope Valley, according to the NWS. Forecasters say that isolated dry lightning strikes and erratic winds are also a possibility.