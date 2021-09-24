LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man who was brandishing a gun during a bizarre standoff was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon in the community of Rosamond, north of Lancaster.
According to the sheriff's department, the incident began at 4:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park in the 45000 block of 5th Street East on a report of a man in the park who was pointing a gun at passing cars and people.
When a sheriff’s department helicopter flew over the scene, the suspect jumped into a white car and drove away.
The helicopter followed him from above, and an LASD armored vehicle also responded.
The suspect drove west onto Avenue B and then into a dirt parking lot at West Avenue B and Sierra Highway, the sheriff’s department said, at which time he allegedly pointed a gun at both the helicopter and the armored vehicle, prompting deputies to open fire on him.
The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds. His name was not immediately released.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.