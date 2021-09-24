SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County residents got a taste of fall weather Friday as a storm system brought rain and hail to some areas.
Forecasters warned residents about potentially "torrential" downpours before the system dissipates.
CBSLA’s Michele Gile encountered rain on the 73 Freeway in Newport Beach around 3:40 p.m.
Raindrops are falling.. on the 73 freeway Newport Beach @cbsla #rain #cbsla @AmberLeeNews pic.twitter.com/cibMmWrF6J
— michele gile (@michelegiletv) September 24, 2021
The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms near Mission Viejo and moving over San Pedro Channel, heading towards Catalina Island.
Areas of thunderstorms are moving over the coastal waters, including the San Pedro Channel out to Catalina Island. These storms are producing frequent lightning, gusts of 30 knots or higher, along with possible heavy downpours & small hail. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/bLR2rrZNKr
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 24, 2021
Twitter users reported rain in Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo and Orange.
Storms were expected to impact the area through at least 6 p.m.
