By CBSLA Staff
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County residents got a taste of fall weather Friday as a storm system brought rain and hail to some areas.

Forecasters warned residents about potentially “torrential” downpours before the system dissipates.

CBSLA’s Michele Gile encountered rain on the 73 Freeway in Newport Beach around 3:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms near Mission Viejo and moving over San Pedro Channel, heading towards Catalina Island.

Twitter users reported rain in Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo and Orange.

Storms were expected to impact the area through at least 6 p.m.

