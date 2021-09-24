LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — During a live taping of “The View,” two of the show’s hosts had to be removed after testing positive for COVID-19.

The all-female hosted talk show tackles tough topics on a daily basis, but on Friday morning the show became the main headline when Joy Behar had to make the uncomfortable announcement.

“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of,” Behar said. “Can someone please apprise me of the situation?”

Co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive for the virus just moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to appear in the studio.

The producers then removed the host leaving Behar and Sara Haines to fill time for roughly 35 minutes while the crew quickly set up a remote location to protect Harris from possible exposure.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine but it also really does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization or worse,” Harris said.

Harris’s deputy press secretary said in a statement, “Mrs. Harris did not have contact with the host before the show and continued her Friday, scheduled as planned.”

CNN sources said that Hostin and Navarro took two additional tests that came back negative, and they are waiting on the results of another PCR test.