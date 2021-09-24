SYLMAR (CBSLA) – On the first day that a third Pfizer shot became available to some adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed the recommendation by its advisory panel to exclude high-risk workers from eligibility.

The advisory panel’s recommendation came Thursday and included eligibility for adults 65 and older, as well as people 18-64 with underlying health conditions, though it did not include eligibility for frontline workers.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, on Friday said frontline workers will now be included among those eligible for the Pfizer booster.

“In an effort to protect those at greatest risk, our initial vaccine rollout prioritized these individuals, the everyday heroes of our society. Our health care systems are once again at maximum capacity in parts of the country. Our teachers are facing uncertainty as they are walking into the classroom, and I must do what I can to preserve the health across our nation,” Dr. Walensky said.

The CDC director also emphasized the impact that the coronavirus has had on minority groups, many of whom are essential workers. She said withholding the boosters from them would only worsen the inequities in these communities.

National Nurses United, the largest national union for nurses, applauded the decision.

“Frontline workers need to be first in line because of our exposure to the virus and also our prolonged connectivity with our patients,” said Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, a registered nurse and president of NNU. “So that when we’re there, front and center, up close and personal with our patients, we will be protected.”

The Food and Drug Administration recommends the booster six months after the second dose. Booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines have not yet been approved.

The booster shots are available for eligible adults anywhere the Pfizer vaccine is provided. Unlike the crush of people and long lines when the COVID-19 vaccines were first available, however, many clinics had no lines and even a shortage of people seeking the Pfizer booster Thursday.