CUPERTINO (CBSLA/AP) – Apple’s newest iPhone is now on sale. The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase, as the company has started shipping pre-orders.
There are four versions to the new iPhone: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Max, which is the largest in size of all the versions.READ MORE: Today Is Last Day For LAUSD Employees To Get First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Before Oct. 15 Deadline
Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience.READ MORE: Crews Working To Contain Brush Fire Burning In Whittier Narrows Area
Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive.MORE NEWS: Air Quality Advisory In Effect Through Friday Afternoon Due To Smoke From Central, Northern Calif. Wildfires
More information on the iPhone 13 can be found here.