LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory through Friday afternoon as smoke from wildfires burning in Central and Northern California continued to affect areas of Los Angeles County.
The air quality index levels throughout the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the southern two-thirds of Los Angeles County, are expected to be "good" to "moderate."
However, air quality in the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains could reach “unhealthy for sensitive group” levels.
Hemet-San Jacinto Valley, and of the Coachella Valley were expected to have the poorest air quality, the SCAQMD said.
Air Quality Forecast (Friday, September 24th): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD
🏖 Coastal: Good -to- Moderate
🏙 LA: Good -to- Moderate
🌅 OC: Good
🌄 Inland Empire: Good -to- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
🌴 Coachella Valley: Moderate pic.twitter.com/pelOkcp7oF
"To help keep indoor air clean during periods of poor air quality, close all windows and doors and run your air conditioner or air purifier," the SCAQMD said.
Residents were also told to avoid burning wood in your fireplace or fire pit and to minimize sources of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling.