LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The three-day 46th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach began Friday after being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year we couldn’t run in 2020 and this year we anticipated running in April but we canceled the race at that time and we postponed it so we could run here in September,” said Acura Grand Prix CEO and President Jim Michaelian. “I tell you what, it’s been fabulous. The weather has been great.

Michaelian said the event will be the season finale for the IndyCars, which will be the main event on Sunday.

“The championship will be decided here, on the streets of Long Beach on Sunday afternoon which is really exciting for the fans to come out and witness,” Michaelian said. “This event typically happens in April and we’ve never had the opportunity to crown a champion like we will on Sunday.”

Saturday’s schedule features qualifying for the IndyCar race along with a concert by Motley Crue’s Vince Neil.

Proof of vaccination for the coronavirus or a negative COVID test are required to enter. Masks will also be required for everyone.

Children ages 2-11, who are not eligible for vaccines, will also require a negative COVID test no earlier than 72 hours before Friday. Children 12 and older can show either a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

The Acura Grand Prix will return to its usual April date in 2022.

