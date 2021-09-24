LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Lake Balboa is cleaning up Friday after a vandal broke eight of its sanctuary’s stained glass windows.
The damage to the church's windows, which is alongside Sherman Way, was apparently done Wednesday night by a masked person, the church said in a Facebook post. Church officials say they have surveillance video that they have turned over to the LAPD.
Shards of glass were left all over the floor and the window sills of the sanctuary. At least two protective outer windows were also shattered and destroyed. St. Peter's officials say the vandal also damaged the sign of a neighboring church on the property.
No injuries were reported, but the parish priest and council is taking immediate measures to secure and protect the church, officials said.
The church says services will continue as scheduled despite the vandalism.