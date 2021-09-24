THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Four teen girls were arrested this past weekend for vandalizing a Thousand Oaks business with racial slurs, and then making racially derogatory comments against a younger group of girls, authorities said.
The incidents occurred on Sept. 19 at about 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of North Moorpark Road, near the Oaks mall.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the four girls – ages 15, 14 and 13 – broke into a vacant business, vandalized the walls with racial slurs, emptied the fire extinguishers and caused “significant damage” to the business.
At some point that same evening, the four suspects also made "derogatory comments" regarding the "ethnicity" of four other girls, ages 7 through 12, the sheriff's office reports.
They also stole a pair of shoes, the sheriff’s office alleges.
Deputies responded and located the four suspects nearby. The girls tried to run, but were caught and taken into custody.
They face allegations of violating civil rights, resisting arrest, theft, vandalism and tampering with fire protection equipment. They were cited and release to the custody of their parents, the sheriff's office said. No names were released because they are juveniles.
A possible motive for the crimes was not disclosed.