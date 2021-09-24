WILLOW BROOK (CBSLA) – Four people were injured, three critically, in a shooting tonight at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station.

The fourth victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A witness to the shooting said the incident started with an argument.

“At first it was an argument right where the two trains…the two cars connect together,” said Andrew Maynard, “and I was part-way through the second one. And then I just saw a young Hispanic man pull out a gun and start shooting. He shot three times and then more arguing and pushing and shoving. Then they shot two or three more times. As the one man ran towards me to get away from them, they shot him in the leg and then he collapsed right next to me. But by that time, I was already crouched down and trying to hide behind a little piece of thin metal.

The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were looking at security video to see what led up to the shooting and where it occurred. At this time, they do not know if it happened onboard the train or at the station.

Authorities were searching for three possible suspects, though the sheriff’s department could not provide a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro anticipates delays to service until further notice because of the shooting, according to Dave Sotero, Metro’s communications director.

C Line (Green) trains are single-tracking and bypassing the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station. A bus bridge is servicing the Long Beach and Avalon stations in both directions, Sotero said.

A Line (Blue) trains are running normal operations, Sotero said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)