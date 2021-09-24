LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fifteen LAPD officers were presented with the department’s highest honor, Medal of Valor, the Purple Heart, and the Preservation of Life Award Thursday morning.
The honors were awarded to officers who knowingly and willingly went above and beyond while placing their lives in grave danger.
At the ceremony, body-cam footage was shown revealing some of the split-second, life and death decisions the LAPD officers were facing.
"These men and women that are here are just a small sample of the heroism and service that the 10,000-plus men and women sworn and professional classes of this department go out each day, the work they go out to do," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.
One of the purple hearts was awarded to the son of an officer who died in 1966 after being shot by a man during a traffic stop. The officer had returned fire and wounded the gunman.