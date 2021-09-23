LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Jan. 5 trial date has been set for a man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle outside of his Hyde Park clothing store in 2019.
Eric Holder Jr., now 31, was arrested on murder charges in the shootings. He was indicted in May 2019 on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.
Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33 outside of The Marathon Clothing, a store he owned in South Los Angeles at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.
Two other men were wounded in the shooting.
Holder was arrested on April 2, 2019, and has remained in jail since then.
