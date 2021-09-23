LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD students who are in quarantine will still have access to live, online instruction under a new agreement between the district and the teacher’s union.
The tentative agreement reached Wednesday will provide a "Continuity of Learning" for students who are unable to be in class due to COVID-19 quarantine or a wildfire-related school closure.
According to the deal, teachers will continue to instruct students who must be at home via Zoom. In turn, teachers will get a 5% pay bump, a one-time $2,000 instructional stipend for provision of additional services, and a one-time $500 technology stipend. The deal also gives school nurses a $5,000, 3-year retention incentive.
The deal still needs to be ratified by the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.
"This agreement demonstrates our continued partnership amidst this unprecedented pandemic," a joint statement from board President Kelly Gonez and interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said.
If approved by the board and ratified by UTLA membership, the contract will be in effect through June 30, 2022.