LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fire officials Thursday assured residents that smoke seen in the Los Angeles basin is from wildfires burning in North and Central California and urged people not to call 911.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, smoke that has been reported entering the Los Angeles basin "is from distant wildfires in North and Central California."
Residents were urged not to call 911 to report the smoke.
Angeles National Forest and Los Angeles County Fire officials responded to multiple reports of smoke in the basin that was blown into the area from the Windy Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.
ANF & LACoFD responded another smoke report Mountain Ave x Baseline in the Claremont area Heavy drift smoke. Media Partners help spread the word about #WindyFire smoke in the basin. @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ixpcnVAka4
— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) September 23, 2021
According to CBSLA Meteorologist Amber Lee, the air quality is especially bad in the high deserts.
“The winds are pushing in the smoke right now from the Windy Fire burning near the Sequoia National Forest and the KNP Complex Fire. The next couple of days will be smoky and people are asked to avoid or limit outdoor activities,” Lee said.
"By the weekend, our sea breeze should take over and clear away the smoke out of the region."
Temperatures are expected to cool down each day, getting into the below-average territory by the end of the weekend.