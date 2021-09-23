LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County has dropped to its lowest level since late July.

There were 991 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in L.A. County Wednesday, according to the latest numbers from the California Department of Public Health.

It marks the first time that L.A. County COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped below the 1,000-mark since late July. At its summer peak in mid-August, there were just under 1,800 coronavirus hospitalizations.

The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in L.A. County has dropped for nine consecutive days and 22 of the past 23 days.

However, while hospitalizations have declined, fatalities due to the virus have remained elevated, with L.A. County on Wednesday reporting another 41 COVID deaths. Those deaths lifted the county’s overall pandemic death toll to 25,911.

There were also 1,750 new positive cases on Wednesday. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 1.7% Wednesday, up from 1.4% on Tuesday.

Beginning next month, L.A. County will implement vaccination requirements for bars, nightclubs. All patrons and employees will need to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 7, and a second dose by Nov. 4.

The order will recommend, but not require, vaccinations for people at indoor restaurants.

The order will also require all attendees and employees at outdoor mega-events with 10,000 people or more to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. That requirement, which will take effect Oct. 7, will affect all major outdoor sporting events, and will also impact large theme parks, such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

A California statewide requirement also took effect Monday requiring a vaccination or a negative test for all indoor mega events with 1,000 people or more.

According to numbers released Friday, 76% of eligible L.A. County residents ages 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 67% are fully vaccinated.

