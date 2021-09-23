CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and his father were arrested Thursday in connection with three cold case murders in a small area of East Los Angeles dating back to 2014.

Anthony Velasquez, 31, and his 51-year-old father, Manuel Velasquez, were taken into custody at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Humphries Avenue, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Du Busky.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The two men are believed to be connected to the murders of 34-year-old Jesse Avalos in 2014, 38-year-old Eduardo Robles in 2015, and 27-year-old Amanda “Nikki” Lopez in 2018. Sheriff’s officials had released composite sketches of two men wanted in the murders and announced an $80,000 reward for information last month.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau conducted a SWAT operation early Thursday to take an armed suspect into custody.

Anthony Velasquez is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder, while his father faces a charge of being an accessory to murder.