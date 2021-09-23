LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, is suing the LAPD over their response to a possible swatting incident at her home.

According to the lawsuit, Abdullah claims she and her children were forced out of her home at gunpoint on Aug. 12, 2020, while emotions were still running high in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. At least 20 LAPD officers, many in SWAT tactical gear, surrounded the home.

“It was not accidental,” Abdullah said. “They were not coming to quote-unquote keep me safe. They were coming to evoke terror. They were coming to terrorize.”

Abdullah shared video of the response, during which one officer said they had received a 911 call about a hostage situation.

“We got a call to this location that there was a male in there holding you guys hostage, and he wants a million dollars, or he’s going to kill you within an hour,” the officer said in the video.

The 911 caller was a man and explicitly made statement critical of “BLM,” according to the lawsuit.

Abdullah said she believes the intimidating show of force by the LAPD was retribution for leading massive protests throughout Los Angeles that summer.

The LAPD does not comment on pending litigation. But the union that represents LAPD officers say the response was swift and professional.

“We have no doubt that if LAPD officers would have been delayed in their response or did not take the threat to kill hostages seriously, Ms. Abdullah would be suing the City for not providing an adequate police response,” the statement read in part.