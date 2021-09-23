LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man allegedly armed with a rifle was shot and critically wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Wednesday night following a 90-minute standoff.
The shooting occurred at 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue J-12.READ MORE: Motorcycle Collides With Sheriff's Patrol Car On Interstate 105
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies responded to a report of a “known criminal threats” suspect and found him sitting in a car, holding a rifle, outside a “victim’s location.”
A standoff ensued for about 90 minutes, with the suspect refusing to exit the car.
At 11:10 p.m., the suspect pointed the rifle at deputies, who opened fire on him, the sheriff’s department reports. It’s unclear if the suspect fired on the deputies.READ MORE: Meeting Held To Help Curb Rising Violent Crime In Melrose Corridor
The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was not identified. The rifle was recovered at the scene, LASD reports.
No deputies were hurt.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Detectives are canvassing the are for surveillance video.MORE NEWS: FDA Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots For Seniors And Others At High Risk
The exact circumstances which prompted deputies to respond were not confirmed.