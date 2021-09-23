LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A recall was issued Thursday for more than 3 million Boppy newborn loungers after eight reports of infant deaths associated with them.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the pillows are known as the Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, the Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger, and the Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger. The pillows are being recalled because infants can suffocate if they roll, move or are placed on it in a position that obstructs breathing, or causes them to roll off it onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that may also obstruct breathing.

Eight infants died between December 2015 and June 2020 after being placed on their backs, sides or stomachs on the lounger, and were found on their side or on their stomach, according to the CPSC.

“Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation,” acting CPSC Chairman Robert Adler said in a statement. “Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

A Boppy spokesperson said the lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and included warnings against unsupervised use.

About 3.3 million of the loungers were sold in stores and online between January 2004 and September 2021 for between $30 and $44. About 35,000 of the products were also sold in Canada.

Consumers were urged to immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact Boppy for a refund at 800-415-1355 or online at www.boppy.com.