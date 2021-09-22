LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Streets begin closing today around downtown in preparation for this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The event is back after the pandemic forced a cancellation in 2020 for the first time since starting in 1975.

The Grand Prix is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, but some street closures will last until Monday evening, so plan accordingly.

Wednesday

5 AM: Closure of the side streets off of Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the Race Course.

7 AM: Closure of westbound Shoreline Drive, closure of the northbound Queensway Bridge off-ramp, closure of the southbound Queensway Bridge on-ramp from Shoreline Drive, closure of Aquarium Way south of Shoreline Drive.

3 PM: Closure of eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Blvd.

Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Chestnut Place or Golden Shore Avenue will provide access to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot.

Friday

6 AM: Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will be closed, and Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix pass holders and boat owner permits, according to the association.

The interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive will also be closed.

9:30 PM: The Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Traffic flow will be restored to both east and westbound Shoreline Drive at 5 p.m. Monday, as will the northbound Queensway Bridge off-ramp, southbound Queensway Bridge on-ramp from Shoreline Drive, east and westbound Seaside Way, north and southbound Pine Avenue, north and southbound Shoreline Village Drive, and all service roads and internal streets of The Pike facility.

Because the race was postponed from April to September, it will be the final IndyCar race of the season. The 18-month hiatus will come to an end with a historic race that will decide the IndyCar Championship for the first time in series history.