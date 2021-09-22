HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Singer Sarah Dash, one of the founding members of the all-female group Labelle, has died. She was 76.
Singer and Labelle namesake Patti LaBelle confirmed the news of Dash's death on Twitter Monday.
“Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and lives of so many others in more way than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back!” LaBelle wrote in her statement. “I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But, I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on!”
LaBelle also posted video to Twitter of their last performance together Saturday — just two days before Dash died.
— Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) September 20, 2021
Dash’s cause of death was not given.
Dash, LaBelle, and Nona Hendryx formed Labelle – which was later known as the Blue Belles – in the 60s. One of their best-known hits was the 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade."
LaBelle also sang on the Rolling Stones’ 1989 album “Steel Wheels” and did session work for the O-Jays.