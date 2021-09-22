LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol car and a motorcycle were involved in a fiery freeway collision in Lynwood Wednesday evening.
The deputy was traveling on the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway just before 10:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist split lanes and clipped the back of the deputy's patrol car, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The motorcycle then slid approximately 75 feet and caught on fire before deputies helped extinguish it, Koerner said.
The deputy and the motorcyclist were not seriously injured and neither required hospitalization.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, Koerner said.