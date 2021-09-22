LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Friday at six district offices ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated.
According to the district, LAUSD employees must get their first dose of vaccine by Friday in order to meet the deadline.READ MORE: Evacuations Ordered As University Fire Burns In San Bernardino
The clinics will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free lunches will be provided to employees while supplies last.READ MORE: Proof Of Vaccination Must Be Shown With Photo ID To Get Into LA County Indoor Events Of 1,000 Or More Attendees
The local district offices hosting clinics are the following locations:
- Central, 2328 St. James Place;
- East, 2151 N. Soto St.;
- Northeast, 8401 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley;
- Northwest, 6621 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa;
- South, 1208 Magnolia Ave., Gardena; and
- West, 11380 W. Graham Place.
However, the Northwest district office will only be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday.MORE NEWS: Angeles National Forest To Reopen Thursday After Three-Week Closure
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)