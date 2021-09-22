LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Difficult drought conditions are being felt across the state. However, a new report shows parts of Los Angeles actually increased water usage.
People along the northern coast cut back on their water usage by 17 percent. In the Bay Area, water usage was reduced by 8 percent. But in LA County, people used one percent more water, the report said.
Some areas, like Glendale, are making bigger efforts to conserve. Glendale became one of the first cities in the state last month to implement a mandatory water conservation ordinance.
Officials said conditions are different for both parts of the state: In the north, some counties are under governor-declared drought emergencies, while Southern California isn’t quite there yet, but could be.
"The fact is that every drop of water we're able to save now is a drop of water that's available for us, in storage, to use if 2022 is dry again," said Deven Upadhyay of the Metropolitan Water District.
The water conditions come from lower-than-average snowpack due to drier winters and hotter summers, officials said.