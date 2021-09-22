LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Difficult drought conditions are being felt across the state. However, a new report shows parts of Los Angeles actually increased water usage.

People along the northern coast cut back on their water usage by 17 percent. In the Bay Area, water usage was reduced by 8 percent. But in LA County, people used one percent more water, the report said.

Some areas, like Glendale, are making bigger efforts to conserve. Glendale became one of the first cities in the state last month to implement a mandatory water conservation ordinance.

“We try to conserve as much as we can, only water to keep the grass from dying,” said David Filson, a Glendale resident.

Officials said conditions are different for both parts of the state: In the north, some counties are under governor-declared drought emergencies, while Southern California isn’t quite there yet, but could be.

“The fact is that every drop of water we’re able to save now is a drop of water that’s available for us, in storage, to use if 2022 is dry again,” said Deven Upadhyay of the Metropolitan Water District.

The water conditions come from lower-than-average snowpack due to drier winters and hotter summers, officials said.

“We are watering less and watering in the evenings when there’s no sun so it absorbs better,” Monica Drachenberg, a Glendale resident, told CBSLA Wednesday.

According to Glendale Water and Power, the city is using four percent less water than this time last year and 17 percent less than during the 2015 water shortage.