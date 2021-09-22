BURBANK (CBSLA) — Operations at Hollywood Burbank Airport were briefly disrupted after a person ran onto the airfield Wednesday morning.
Airport officials say an “unauthorized individual entered the airfield” at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. The incident triggered the brief suspension of aircraft operations.
The person was taken into custody within minutes, and airport operations resumed shortly after an inspection, officials said.
The person was not identified, and it’s not clear if they will face criminal charges.