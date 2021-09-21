LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a move which could carry massive implications, the union which represents tens of thousands of crew members in the Hollywood entertainment industry is one step closer to a strike.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) — which represents Hollywood TV and film workers like editors, camera operators, set designers, grips, electricians, make-up artists and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada – announced Monday that it will move forward with a strike authorization vote.READ MORE: Homeless Man Steals Truck, Severely Injures Woman In Downtown LA Hit-And-Run
The IATSE has been bargaining for several months with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group which represents all the major film and television companies.READ MORE: Home Surveillance Video Shows Possible Kidnapping In Bell Gardens
Two of the major sticking points have been pay and more rest periods between work shifts.
The IATSE says the AMPTP declined to respond to the latest offer and is now calling for authorization from its members to strike if a deal isn’t reached.MORE NEWS: Jo Lasorda, Wife Of Dodgers Great Tommy Lasodra, Passes Away At 91
According to the Los Angeles Times, about 43,000 workers in 13 locals are affected by the negotiations for a new contract. The vote needs 75% approval to pass.