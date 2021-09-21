RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola returned home to Southern California for the last time Tuesday.

Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was among the dozens killed in an Aug. 26 bombing at an airport in Kabul in Afghanistan. Two other Marines from Southern California – Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui of Norco and Corporal Hunter Lopez of Indio – were also killed in the attack.

The Marine’s body was carried in a procession from Ontario International Airport at around 5:45 p.m. to Forest Lawn Covina Hills. Crowds of people showed their support by lining the procession’s route and waving flags.

The procession’s route will include going by Los Osos High School, where Merola attended high school. As a student, Merola played a vital role in building theater sets for the school’s productions.

At a memorial service held for Merola a few weeks ago, the Marine’s mother referred to her son as a born leader, who always wanted to serve his country.

One woman who lined Tuesday’s procession route, a teacher at a local elementary school, talked about how Merola’s story touched her heart as a mother, a teacher and as a member of an American military family.

“It makes you so proud of their heart, the heart that they have and it makes all of us, I think, just really appreciate our freedom that we have and that it’s not free, you know. Unfortunately, we have these beautiful people that it cost them their life for us to live the way that we live,” said Maryanne Reed.

A public funeral service for Merola will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn, followed by a private burial service, which is open to the public.