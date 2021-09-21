COVINA (CBSLA) — Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola will return home to Southern California for the last time Tuesday.
The Marine's body will be carried in a procession from Ontario International Airport scheduled to depart at about 5:45 p.m. to Forest Lawn Covina Hills. People were invited to show their support by lining the procession's route with flags.
The procession’s route will include going by Los Osos High School, where Merola attended high school.
From the airport, the procession route will go:
- east on Mission Boulevard
- north on Haven Avenue
- east on Sixth Street
- north on Milliken Avenue
- east on Vintage Drive
- north on Rochester Avenue
- west on Banyan Street, past Los Osos High School
- north on Milliken Avenue
- west curve onto Wilson Avenue
- south onto Haven Avenue
- west on the 210 Freeway
- south on the 57 Freeway
- west on the 10 Freeway, exiting at Via Verde Street
- end at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St.
Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was among the dozens killed in an Aug. 26 bombing at an airport in Kabul in Afghanistan. Two other Marines from Southern California – Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui of Norco and Corporal Hunter Lopez of Indio – were also killed in the attack.
Only family will greet the arrival of Merola's remains at the airport. A public funeral service for Merola will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn, followed by a private burial service.
