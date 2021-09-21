CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A driver is believed to have shot himself to death just prior to causing a two-vehicle crash which injured five others in El Monte Monday evening.

The shooting and crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mountain View Road, between Valley Boulevard and Peck Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

El Monte police arrived on scene to find one of the drivers bleeding from the head with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. He died at the scene. A handgun was also found in his car. The gunshot wound was believed to be self-inflicted.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The victim’s car collided with a second car that was carrying a family of four, including a pregnant mother and two children.

The family were all rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators also learned that a female passenger in the victim’s car had jumped out before it had crashed, the sheriff’s department reported. She was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mountain View Road and Elliott Avenue were closed during the investigation.