LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in Hollywood are one step closer to a strike, a move that would carry massive implications for the industry as a whole.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) represents costumers, hair and make-up teams, lighting, grips, craft services, writers assistants, camera operators and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada.

IATSE has a membership of about 60,000, with an estimated 47,000 plus of those in the Los Angeles area. All members could potentially walk off sets nationwide if their needs, which the union said are basic, are not met by major studio producers.

“We need rest between our workdays, we need an actual meal during the day, and we need a weekend,” said Marisa Shipley, an art department coordinator and vice-president of IATSE Local 871.

A popular Instagram account has thousands of anonymous entries from workers describing extreme conditions, working 136 straight days, forgotten health insurance and 15 hours without a meal break, often for wages barely topping $16 an hour.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group which represents all the major film and television companies, has been in negotiations with the IATSE for several months now and says it has met the unions demands, including:

Paying the nearly $400 million pension and health plan deficit

Improvements in rest periods

Increases in wages and benefits

Increases in minimum rates for specific job categories

The alliance also said, “When we began negotiations with the IATSE months ago, we discussed the economic realities and the challenges facing the entertainment industry as we work to recover from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For her part, Shipley said she doesn’t buy it.

“It’s a little hard for me to believe that in the last year, when people turned to the arts and turned to their content for comfort, that they’re really hurting,” she said.

The advent of streaming services is also affecting conditions. IATSE members say they work longer for less money on those projects based on the premise that streaming is a new business model and not guaranteed to make money.

“Streaming just swept the Emmy’s,” Shipley said. “If it wasn’t clear before, that should make it clearer, streaming is not an experiment.”

As for major studio producers, they do not under the affect a strike could have, saying in a statement that it will deliver a “death blow” to the industry, especially in Los Angeles.