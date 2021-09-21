LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino announced Tuesday he will step down as the City Council’s president pro tem as he runs for mayor.
"As is the long-held tradition of giving up council leadership when running for another office, today I will be stepping down from my ceremonial position of Council President Pro Tem and will be supporting my good friend Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson to replace me," Buscaino said in a statement.
The longtime councilman announced his run for mayor on March 15.
The 46-year-old has represented the council's 15th District since 2012. It encompasses the southern L.A. area, including San Pedro, Wilmington and Watts. Buscaino is also president pro tempore of the council.
Prior to joining the city council, he spent 15 years as a police officer in the LAPD. Last July, following the police brutality protests, Buscaino was one of two councilmembers who voted against cutting the LAPD’s budget by $150 million.
Incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti cannot seek a third term due to term limits. The primary for the election is scheduled for June 7, 2022.
